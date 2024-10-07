The Tragedy Of Susan Boyle Explained

Susan Boyle became an instant star and an overnight success around the world when she appeared on a U.K. reality show in 2009. A publicly unknown church volunteer from Scotland, Boyle was 47 years old when she walked onto the stage of "Britain's Got Talent" and turned in a masterful and devastating performance of "I Dreamed a Dream" from the historically accurate "Les Miserables." Not only did it bring down the house and visibly move the show's judges, it made Boyle into an international musical sensation. Her operatic, superb voice has since driven sales of tens of millions of copies, particularly in Boyle's native U.K. and in the U.S., too.

But Boyle's enduring popularity is as much about her story as it is about her talent. Her run on "Britain's Got Talent" is one peak moment in a long journey to fame and recognition, both a happy ending and a new beginning for a late-blooming, non-traditional star. Boyle's path may resemble a storybook or a movie, but her life has been a tough one. The singer has been beset by hardship and loss in the decades leading up to "Britain's Got Talent" as well as after, and throughout her time as a beloved musician, she has experienced the deaths of loved ones, medical issues, trauma, and cruelty. Here's a look at the tragic side of the remarkable life of Susan Boyle.