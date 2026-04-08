5 No. 1 Hits That Prove 1964 Was The Decade's Best Year For Love Songs

Looking back at the songs that hit No. 1 in the U.S. in 1964, it's hard to believe singers and songwriters were thinking about anything other than love. America's love affair with rock music was well underway with help from the British Invasion, though classic crooners and Motown girl groups made a strong showing as well.

There was so much love in the air — and on the airwaves — that the year stands out as the love song pinnacle of the entire decade. If groups weren't harmonizing about searching for it or celebrating having found it, they were wailing about losing it and wondering how it got away. It was a love fest, and the tunes that rose to the top of the charts celebrate the undeniable highs and unmistakable lows.

We think the five No. 1 songs from 1964 that show off the year's gold-medal love song status offer something for every taste. Vintage acts like the Beatles dominated with multiple chart-topping love songs, as did the Supremes; we narrowed down the options to the most exemplary titles. We couldn't leave out the ill-fated teen romance vibe, so we grabbed the Shangri-Las' girl-group biker version of "Romeo and Juliet." And we rounded out the jukebox of love with a timeless Dean Martin track and a swoony folk-style song from Peter and Gordon, a love song sad enough to have boomers crying in their coffee.