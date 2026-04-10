Rock Songs That Defined These Iconic Horror Movies

Sure, the Ramones are a legendary punk band, but harsh tunes and bad attitudes don't exactly translate to record sales. So, "Pet Sematary," which played over the credits of the 1989 movie of the same name and appeared on the band's "Brain Drain" album, is one of only a few major Ramones hits. Well, it was a hit in the commercial sense, at least — the song was nominated for Worst Original Song at the 1990 Razzies.

Whether or not you like the track, it's hard to deny the song is an integral part of the film, especially considering director Mary Lambert was a close friend of songwriter Dee Dee Ramone. "I really liked the Ramones' vibe," she told Tidal. "I liked putting that vibe in the movie ... The subtext of 'Pet Sematary' is that it was a really dark party." That sort of gallows humor was well supplied by the Ramones.

Also, the band met with none other than horror great Stephen King, who penned the original "Pet Sematary" novel. They dined in King's hometown of Bangor, Maine, though there's some confusion as to precisely where and when they sat down together. Marky Ramone, by then un-fired from the band, said they dined at King's home, though King called that nonsense. As he told Rolling Stone, "I said to my publisher, 'This story about them coming to my house is total bulls****.' But I also said, 'Don't change a f****g word.'" King knows something about the power of a good story, after all.