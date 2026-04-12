5 Barry Manilow Flop Songs We're Not Embarrassed To Love

Diehards adored the orchestral swells, dramatic key changes, and cinematic arrangement of "If I Should Love Again," a 1981 Manilow single that came as musical tastes were shifting. This is absolutely a Manilow classic, one that should have gotten much more love than it was shown. At least the album that was named for it found purchase on the Billboard Hot 200 charts, spiking to a respectable No. 14 before starting its descent.

Maybe this single missing the Hot 100 is a case of Manil-overkill. Expecting a hit every single time may be pie-in-the-sky hopes even for a hitmaker. And while churning out material every year is a solid way to keep your work in the public eye (or ear), it's also a sure path to saturation.

A soaring love song like "If I Should Love Again," which was a return to form for Manilow, might have fared better had it came at an earlier time in his career when mainstream musical tastes were more open to sweeping ballads. We love it regardless, and so do Facebook users who commented on a post about the song, with one saying she cried the entire time he played it in concert, and another calling it "his all time best song ever!"