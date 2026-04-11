Musicians Who Soared To Fame After They Got Divorced

Sometimes personal issues, conflict, and distress can hold a person back from really going for their dreams. Just look at the many famous rock and pop stars who only found mega-stardom and platinum-level success after a divorce. It can take years for a musician to reach a state of fame, fortune, and arena-headlining status. Just living a life with all of its ups and downs can also help songwriters learn about love, heartbreak, and human nature. As a result, they've maybe got quite a few potential classic and highly relatable songs ready to go by the time they get their big break as a solo artist or part of a band. And painfully or arduously, they've also got a failed or truncated marriage to their names.

Throughout rock history, some of the biggest names in the game went through a reality-altering divorce — before they even experienced the benefits and burdens of fame. Here are four icons who went to the top following the breakup of a marriage.