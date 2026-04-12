Musicians Who Predicted These Then-Young Stars Would Skyrocket To Fame

On the Conversations with Tyler podcast, legendary producer Rick Rubin defines creativity as "the act of noticing," adding, "[t]he creator isn't making the thing. The creator is recognizing the thing, noticing the thing." Both the art and business of music rely on that ability. It helps you spot talent, hear hit potential, and identify star power. This act of prediction is the lifeline of an industry always seeking the new, the novel, and the next big thing. Everyone in the game, including the musician, is in talent acquisition and artist relations (A&R) to some extent: keeping ears to the ground, reading the tea leaves, and charting stars on the rise.

Across musical genres and time periods, certain rock, pop, R&B, and hip-hop artists have proven especially adept at this critical astronomy. They've recognized game, predicting an artist's rise to fame long before the rest of the world figured it out. Stevie Wonder heard it the first time he met the once and future King of Pop, and Chaka Khan knew a young Whitney Houston was special the moment she grabbed the mic. Some musicians even bet on these up-and-comers, tipping the scales in their favor, or offering mentorship.

These musicians believed their eyes and ears, broke out the crystal ball, and predicted coming waves of fame. Perhaps seeing something of themselves in their young proteges, each one took part in that act of noticing. They recognized the rocket ship before liftoff, knowing exactly how high it would soar.