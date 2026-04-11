5 Classic Rock Hits Every Boomer Needs On Their Retirement Playlist

More and more boomers are downshifting from working life to retirement, a transition that calls for as much musical celebration as possible. After all, it means accepting that their golden age has come, and with it a renewed sense of freedom and the chance to shove off into new and uncharted waters. You're going to want a power-packed playlist that represents the whirlwind of emotions that such a monumental shift inspires. A trove of high-energy classic rock tunes is just the thing to close up shop with a hearty dash of lyrical sass.

How could we possibly trim the list of retirement-ready, boomer-friendly classic rock songs to a tidy five? It wasn't easy. We focused on tunes with a celebratory vibe — music that matches the "Later!" spirit while spiking the happy energy through the roof. Instead of '60s love songs boomers romanced to and '80s work songs boomers can relate to, we found the '70s held the best songs for the occasion. There was a real move-it-or-lose-it trend happening that decade, with songs like "Time for Me to Fly" by REO Speedwagon, "Don't Stop Me Now" by Queen, and "Goodbye, Stranger" by Supertramp setting the right tone.

Though there may be a sentimental sobber out there about being sad at the thought of leaving behind the daily grind forever, we've never heard of any. That's why you'll find every tune in the pack to be a celebratory sparkler.