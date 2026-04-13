The Worst Band Poaches In Rock History

If there's some unspoken code among high-level rock bands, the most serious violation of those rules is when one artist or band steals a musician from another. It's perceived as such a nasty and egregious act that the personnel-poaching leaves in its wake some nasty feelings that linger for years.

Lineup changes are common in every stage of a band, from infancy to established arena-filler. While some rock bands may lose their guitarists to mega successful artists, or they veer away from their main project in hopes of forming one of the best supergroups in history, it always results in some growing pains and creative turmoil among the abandoned parties. It can get a lot worse if that musician who left one band at the behest of another finds more fame and fortune with the new band than the old one. And so, the negativity kicks into high gear. Here are rather ignominious moments from rock history where a musician got called over to the other side.