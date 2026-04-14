'80s Rock Icons Who Walked Away From Their Careers

To the extent that Andrew Ridgeley is a household name, it's as one of the most famous second fiddles in pop music history (and in a meta sense, is possibly the second most famous second, behind only Art Garfunkel). Ridgeley was, of course, the guy in Wham! who wasn't superstar George Michael. This fame came with a lifetime of comparisons, but by Ridgeley's own design, it also afforded him the chance to retire on top and explore a comfortable life beyond music.

Through the years, Ridgeley has always been transparent about his limited interest in the music industry. "It was an intrusion that I wasn't prepared to have, so I was quite content to step away," he said of the fame that came with Wham! while speaking with Classic Pop. Ridgeley has also been open about his unwavering desire to see Michael go on without him and revealed that the group's breakup was always the plan. "Very early on, we understood that Wham! could only be temporary," he explained. "For George to develop as a songwriter, he had to do it on his own ... Wham! had parameters and constraints. That's why it could never be permanent."

There's a lot of grace and wisdom in Ridgeley's decision to end Wham! at its peak. The duo can certainly never be accused of overstaying its welcome. Ridgeley has had a happy life since, including a long marriage to Keren Woodward of Bananarama and even a brief foray into Formula 3 motor racing.