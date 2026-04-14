These Rock Icons Were Once Banned From Entire Countries

Singapore is not a loose, anything-goes society, as evidenced in matters as minor as its chewing-gum ban and as great as its much less endearing continued embrace of the death penalty. Order and decorum are apparently a priority for Singaporean society, or at least for those who call the shots, and even in the scruffy '70s, they weren't going to let a bunch of longhairs from abroad rattle their buttoned-down island. So they kicked out Led Zeppelin.

In early 1972, the members of Led Zeppelin were living like the rock stars they were and had taken their own jet to Singapore to perform. They successfully got off the plane but didn't even make it through customs before they were stopped, turned around, and put right back on their plane to London, seemingly never even formally entering the island fortress of probity. But how had they gotten in trouble before even making it in the door?

You see, in order to clamp down on counterculture and "damn hippies," Singapore had a law against ... men having long hair. Men with shoulder-length hair or longer were turned away (or in some cases, allowed to submit to on-the-spot makeovers), and the glorious manes of Messrs. Plant and Co. were far beyond the limit. Eventually, Robert Plant (if not his bandmates) would return to Singapore to perform, hair intact ... in 2013.