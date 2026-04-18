5 Classic Rock Biopics Every True Fan Should Watch At Least Once

Over the past few years, the rock biopic has become increasingly popular, so much so that it's become its own Hollywood genre. Audiences clearly can't get enough of seeing their favorite musicians' stories told on the big screen, and there are many, many great ones out there to choose from. That's why we put together a list of five biopics about classic rock artists every fan should see.

Fans of Joy Division, for example, will enjoy the 2007 film "Control," while Rami Malek's performance as flamboyant frontman Freddie Mercury in Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" won him a well-deserved Oscar. The phenomenon has impacted both TV and cinema, and the depictions are not always what fans expect. The 2025 feature "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere," for example, was less a biopic than it was a cinematic snapshot of a specific moment in time, when Bruce Springsteen shattered expectations by recording his grim, lo-fi, all-acoustic (and let's not forget critically acclaimed) album "Nebraska," just as he was on the cusp of transforming from cult favorite to internationally famous superstar with "Born in the USA."

However the stories are told, some of rock biopics stand out more than others. After winnowing these movies down to a handful that we find to be the most memorable, these are the five classic rock biopics every true fan should watch at least once.