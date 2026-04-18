5 Classic Rock Biopics Every True Fan Should Watch At Least Once
Over the past few years, the rock biopic has become increasingly popular, so much so that it's become its own Hollywood genre. Audiences clearly can't get enough of seeing their favorite musicians' stories told on the big screen, and there are many, many great ones out there to choose from. That's why we put together a list of five biopics about classic rock artists every fan should see.
Fans of Joy Division, for example, will enjoy the 2007 film "Control," while Rami Malek's performance as flamboyant frontman Freddie Mercury in Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" won him a well-deserved Oscar. The phenomenon has impacted both TV and cinema, and the depictions are not always what fans expect. The 2025 feature "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere," for example, was less a biopic than it was a cinematic snapshot of a specific moment in time, when Bruce Springsteen shattered expectations by recording his grim, lo-fi, all-acoustic (and let's not forget critically acclaimed) album "Nebraska," just as he was on the cusp of transforming from cult favorite to internationally famous superstar with "Born in the USA."
However the stories are told, some of rock biopics stand out more than others. After winnowing these movies down to a handful that we find to be the most memorable, these are the five classic rock biopics every true fan should watch at least once.
A Complete Unknown
Released in 2024, "A Complete Unknown" delved into the life of Bob Dylan, yet was not the career-spanning biopic that some fans may have been hoping for. Rather, director James Mangold focused on a crucial period in the life of the erstwhile Robert Zimmerman, beginning with his arrival in New York City and tracking his rapid rise within the Greenwich Village folk music scene. Skepticism ran high when it was announced that Timothée Chalamet would be playing Dylan, yet the actor's portrayal was so masterful that it was met with near-universal acclaim and an Oscar nomination — one of eight nominations the film received, ultimately winning none.
A big part of why the film works so well — and, to be honest, better than a lot of other biopics — was that Mangold chose to sidestep the dense mythology that Dylan has been building around himself for the better part of seven decades, instead sticking to what actually happened. "It was puzzling, how to make a movie about this particular fellow and that world," Mangold — who'd spent 18 hours speaking with the man himself — explained in an interview with Variety. "And my feeling was to just refuse to acknowledge this kind of enigma stuff. Like, just make the movie, let the events happen and let the audience absorb what they want from it."
Love & Mercy
The 2014 movie "Love & Mercy" tells the story of The Beach Boys' creative visionary, Brian Wilson, in two distinct timelines: during the mid-1960s, focusing on the well-documented mental health struggles he began experiencing while making the "Pet Sounds" album, and then depicting his life the 1980s, picking up in that decade after he'd spent the '70s spiraling into mental illness and drug abuse which led to the hiring of unethical therapist Dr. Eugene Landy, who became a constant presence in Wilson's life with his unconventional "24-hour-therapy," and whom the LA Times called a "svengali."
During the 1960s scenes, Paul Dano plays Wilson, delivering a tour-de-force performance that required him learn how to sing and play several musical instruments, creating a poignant portrayal of this brilliant yet troubled young artist. Wilson's 1980s incarnation is played by John Cusack, now a hollowed-out shell of who he once was thanks to Landy (portrayed by Paul Giamatti as a flamboyant conman masquerading as a healer). Wilson was ultimately rescued by the power of love after meeting the woman who would become his second wife, Melinda Ledbetter (played by Elizabeth Banks).
There's a case to be made that "Love & Mercy" tells Wilson's story far more compellingly than a conventional A-Z chronological biopic ever could, thanks to the strength of those two performances. When creating their respective characterizations of Wilson, both actors entered via his music. "He's like a vessel or something," Dano told Billboard of Wilson's unique genius. "There's some kind of radio antennae that's on a level that most people can't get to."
Sid and Nancy
The definitive story of the Sex Pistols came to the screen with 2022 Hulu miniseries "Pistol," which chronicled the rise and fall of the band over the course of six episodes. Yet a far more powerful story — albeit highly stylized and significantly fictionalized — was released decades earlier, in the 1986 feature film "Sid and Nancy," dramatizing the tragic life and death of Sid Vicious and his apparent though never proven murder of girlfriend Nancy Spungen.
Focusing on the drug-addled, destructive, and doomed romance between the Pistols bassist and his girlfriend, the film marked the movie debut of Gary Oldman as Vicious, with Chloe Webb as Spungeon. Director Alex Cox delivers a visceral and energetic recreation of the London punk scene of the late 1970s, arguably the most accurately that particular musical moment has ever been depicted in a motion picture. Yet it's the performance of Oldham that anchors the film, as he literally becomes the man he's playing, mastering his gangly gait and glassy-eyed stare. For those who've seen him in his Oscar-winning performance as Winston Churchill in 2017's "Darkest Hour," it can understandably be tough to reconcile that this is actually the same actor.
That said, Oldham has remained somewhat dismissive about his performance in the film that launched his career. "If it comes on TV and I'm channel surfing, and I see a second of it, I just want to throw the television out the window," he told The Hollywood Reporter.
Rocketman
One of the most popular classic rock artists of all time, Elton John received the biopic treatment in 2019's "Rocketman." This is his story entirely, with the rock icon serving as one of the film's producers. As a result, his journey isn't so much a journalistic chronicling of events, but an often surrealistic look inside his mind as his life's story unfolds.
In that respect, "Rocketman" is far from a straightforward biopic. The film is chock full of bombastic dream sequences, including a few Broadway-style song-and-dance numbers (set to Sir Elton's songs, of course). That's also the case with what is arguably the film's most pivotal scene, when the unknown singer makes his American debut at famed LA club the Troubador. That performance was crucial in jump-starting his career, its transcendence emphasized when the singer and the entire audience begin to literally levitate.
As is the case in most rock biopics, it all rests on the shoulders of star Taron Egerton, who eschewed lip-syncing (and even learned how to play piano in order to convincingly mime pounding the keys) to provide his own vocals in the numerous performance scenes featuring John's greatest hits. Interviewed by Billboard, Egerton acknowledged the challenges of playing a music legend in a somewhat unorthodox biopic. "We set out to be creative within a movie that is a tribute to someone," he said. "It's a biographical film, but it's not a biopic."
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Is an accordion player who shot to fame by creating comedy parodies of popular songs considered a classic rock artist? When it's "Weird" Al Yankovic, there's an argument to me made: he's won five Grammys (from 17 nominations), and landed several hits on Billboard's Hot 100 — so why not?
He's also the subject of the most wildly absurdist, dada-esque biopic ever made, the Roku Channel's "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story." Not only is it a deliberately inaccurate chronicle of Yankovic's career, the film (co-written by director Eric Appel and Yankovic himself, and starring "Harry Potter" alum Daniel Radcliffe) is a parody of rock biopics, piling on every trope and cliche imaginable, including Yankovic's inevitable and totally fake descent into drug abuse. Then there's his romance with Madonna (played by Evan Rachel Wood), which leads him to engage in a "Mortal Kombat"-style martial arts battle against dozens of Pablo Escobar's thugs to prevent her kidnapping. "I do not have a relationship with Madonna, platonic or otherwise," Yankovic confirmed to NPR, although he admitted he did meet her for about 45 seconds during one of her concerts in the '80s.
"And there are enough nuggets of truth sprinkled throughout that I think you can call it a biopic in that sense," Yankovic told Uproxx, offering a tongue-in-cheek defense of the movie's biopic status. "I've seen a few more biopics since my movie was done, and I still think, yeah, that's not any less true than my movie."