Here's What Bob Dylan Thinks About A Complete Unknown

The Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown," directed by James Mangold and starring Timonthée Chalamet in the title role, was met with a wave of critical approval upon its theatrical release in December 2024. Whereas other recent music biopics such as the Amy Winehouse movie "Back to Black" have been controversial among fans, critics have been generally impressed by Mangold's film. In particular, reviewers were astounded by Chalamet's portrayal of Dylan, with The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw describing his performance as "hypnotic." The film is also notable for Chalamet's numerous musical performances of Dylan's early work, with the actor having spent five years learning to accurately sing and play like the "Mr. Tambourine Man" performer. Some have compared his uncanny portrayal akin to the work Jamie Foxx did in embodying Ray Charles for "Ray" in 2004 and suggested that like Foxx, Chalamet might win an Oscar for best actor.

Much of the appeal of "A Complete Unknown" is that it shines a light on a singularly elusive and conflicting figure. Despite being the voice of a generation, Dylan was deeply mysterious, keeping his cards close to his chest and never revealing what he really thought and felt behind his dark sunglasses. Indeed, he rarely gives interviews or makes public statements in support of media involving him. But for "A Complete Unknown," the songwriter was willing to make an exception.