5 Flop Soft Rock Songs That Have Earned Respect From Younger Generations

For decades, the genre known as soft rock was considered the antithesis of cool, but in recent years, soft rock has found a new, often wider audience among younger listeners who are drawn to its often dreamy, loungy, or otherworldly sound. These discoveries are often made because tracks are co-opted into more modern styles of music through samples, through cover versions by later generations of bands, or simply by being rediscovered on streaming platforms.

At its most popular in the 1970s and 1980s, soft rock employed improved recording techniques and wider instrumentation to create songs that were smooth, elegant, and easy to listen to, often touching on their creators' interests in wider styles of music such as folk and jazz. In doing so, it often produced songs that were so easy to listen to that they were dismissed as elevator music or Muzak, and firmly rejected by fans of hard rock, punk, and metal, which grew in popularity during the same period. But today, younger generations don't hold the same disdain that the Gen X youth did.

Here, then, are five great soft rock songs that are gaining far more appreciation now despite underperforming commercially on release. Some are tracks from bands you are unlikely to have heard of, while others are by major artists but failed to hit the commercial heights of their bestselling work, and remained relatively obscure in their discographies until they were re-evaluated by later listeners.