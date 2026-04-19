Why Carly Simon And James Taylor's Beloved 1974 Duet Mockingbird Is More Meaningful Than You Realize

The life and career of Carly Simon collided in the sweetest way possible in 1974 when she released the cute and playful duet "Mockingbird," recorded with her then-husband and fellow singer-songwriter James Taylor. While both musicians can claim important careers full of milestones — Simon is a classic rock star who won an Oscar for best original song, and Taylor wrote and performed the iconic "Fire and Rain" — "Mockingbird" was just plain special to the couple and their fans. The song peaked at No. 5 in 1974, making it one of Simon's biggest hits, and Taylor's too for that matter.

"Mockingbird" is a good showcase for the talents of Simon and Taylor. It's a wordy song with two major vocal parts, and it requires singers to volley words back and forth, complementing each other, finishing each other's lines, and cutting each other off at just the right time. It's complicated and ultimately happy, descriptors that could also apply to a blissful long-term relationship. That made "Mockingbird" a perfect fit for the place where it debuted: "Hotcakes," Simon's 1974 collection of songs about family and other such intimate relationships. Making it all the more appropriate of a choice: Simon was pregnant when "Mockingbird" came together.