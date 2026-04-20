The Longest Marriages In Rock 'N' Roll History Smash Every Stereotype

Nancy Young was the cute sister of a friend who let Rush practice at their house in the late 1960s. Geddy Lee was smitten immediately, and the pair dated for years, although not everyone knew about it. Geddy's family was Jewish and took their religion seriously, so he didn't tell his mother about their relationship since Nancy was raised Protestant. Before the couple married, she told Geddy she wanted to convert, and his family accepted her with open arms.

The couple wed in a small ceremony at a Hyatt Regency on June 20, 1976. "Getting married was a commitment that a lot of people were not making at that time," Nancy told the Toronto Star in 2013. "There was no need for marriage. And yet we chose at a very young age to move forward and get married and I really think that helped our life together."

Being married to a touring musician takes a lot of work and patience, so they needed all the help they could get. After honeymooning at Disneyland and in Hawaii, Getty immediately went back on the road. Since the band were not rock stars yet, money was tight, which, combined with the available technology, meant they could only have one expensive long-distance call per week; they mostly wrote letters. Once he returned from the road, Geddy had a hard time adjusting to home, while Nancy had difficulty dealing with him being back. But they got through it and made it work for decades.