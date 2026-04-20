The Longest Marriages In Rock 'N' Roll History Smash Every Stereotype
Almost nothing is shocking when it comes to rock star relationships. Rock stars who had surprisingly short marriages? A dime a dozen. Rock stars in relationships with uncomfortable age gaps? Unfortunately, very common. Rock stars in historically long marriages? Wait, what?
Amazingly, it does happen, even with the pressures of endless touring, career ups and downs, and the myriad of temptations available to rock stars. In fact, a handful of relationships have not only managed to maintain marriages that are impressively long by celebrity standards but are even exceptional by regular couple standards. All the pairs on this list have already reached their golden anniversary, having been together for more than 50 years. As of April 2026, all parties are still alive and still married, so every day adds to the already astonishing length of their unions. Here's how the longest marriages in rock 'n' roll history smash every stereotype about rock star relationships.
Geddy Lee (Rush) and Nancy Young: Married June 20, 1976
Nancy Young was the cute sister of a friend who let Rush practice at their house in the late 1960s. Geddy Lee was smitten immediately, and the pair dated for years, although not everyone knew about it. Geddy's family was Jewish and took their religion seriously, so he didn't tell his mother about their relationship since Nancy was raised Protestant. Before the couple married, she told Geddy she wanted to convert, and his family accepted her with open arms.
The couple wed in a small ceremony at a Hyatt Regency on June 20, 1976. "Getting married was a commitment that a lot of people were not making at that time," Nancy told the Toronto Star in 2013. "There was no need for marriage. And yet we chose at a very young age to move forward and get married and I really think that helped our life together."
Being married to a touring musician takes a lot of work and patience, so they needed all the help they could get. After honeymooning at Disneyland and in Hawaii, Getty immediately went back on the road. Since the band were not rock stars yet, money was tight, which, combined with the available technology, meant they could only have one expensive long-distance call per week; they mostly wrote letters. Once he returned from the road, Geddy had a hard time adjusting to home, while Nancy had difficulty dealing with him being back. But they got through it and made it work for decades.
Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull) and Shona Learoyd: Married April 1976
Ian Anderson had a brief marriage in the early 1970s that ended in divorce. A couple years later, in an interview with Hit Parader, he implied that he wasn't ready to get married again. But the reporter noticed how attractive a member of the band's current tour staff was. Shona Learoyd was hired as Ian's assistant, a role that included wearing a revealing outfit and handing him various guitars on stage during shows. When the reporter asked about her, Ian became extremely flustered.
By the time that edition hit newsstands, Ian and Shona were married, tying the knot in April 1976. The couple originally met when she was working as a press officer for Jethro Tull's label, but with a decade of ballet training under her belt, she took to her stage gig naturally. She wasn't required to keep strutting the stage for long after they married, however, as she quickly got pregnant.
Over the years, their marriage has become a business partnership as well, with Shona acting as a director of several of Ian's companies. In 2026, he told This is Money the best financial decision he ever made was "[d]eciding when I got married to Shona to give all of my money to her to look after — she has a genuine aptitude for, and interest in, managing our finances." It worked out well: Today the couple can afford to divide their time between homes in London and Wiltshire.
Alice Cooper and Sheryl Goddard: Married March 20, 1976
Alice Cooper and Sheryl Goddard met when the trained ballerina landed a role as a dancer on his 1975 tour. They married the following year. Decades later, the couple (pictured during a curtain call in 2025) is still performing together. In 2016, Cooper told marriage coaches The Freemans about something people often say to him: "'[W]hen you go on the road, it must be hard leaving home,' and I go, 'I bring home with me.' Because really a house is a house; a home is who you're with in the house. ... when we go on the road, it's really the perfect sort of storm at this point because I know that Sheryl loves performing more than anything. She was built to be on stage."
It almost wasn't a happy ending for the pair, who share three children. In 1983, Alice Cooper came very close to being one of those stereotypical rock stars that destroyed their marriages. After years of dealing with her husband's misuse of alcohol, Sheryl filed for divorce. However, he got sober, and the pair reconciled.
In 2026, they renewed their vows for their 50th wedding anniversary. While the pair is still madly in love, they do not, as was reported in 2019, have a "death pact." Cooper says it was a misunderstanding: He didn't mean they planned to go out together, just that since they are never apart, if an accident happened, it would probably mean they would both die.
Alex Lifeson (Rush) and Charlene McNicol: Married March 12, 1975
Something must have been in the water on Rush's tour bus in the mid-1970s, because Geddy and Nancy Lee don't have the longest marriage in that band: Alex Lifeson (real name Aleksandar Živojinović) and Charlene McNicol beat them down the aisle by over a year. The pair were high school sweethearts. On Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers' podcast "In Conversation," Alex told him about their first date: "I built up the nerve to ask her if it was okay if I just held her hand while we walked. And she was like, 'Oh, you big, stupid idiot! Sure.' And then she got pregnant. And then everything went screwed up after that."
The band was so busy when the pair got married in 1975 that they didn't have time for a honeymoon (Alex is pictured performing the month after he got married). The lifestyle and financial strains took their toll in the beginning. "It was hard for me and very hard for Justin, our son, not having his father around most of the time," Charlene told the Toronto Star. Two decades later, when things were a little easier, the couple realized they needed to work on their relationship. Alex explored his feelings about the dark side of love on an experimental solo album called "Victor," to which Charlene contributed vocals. As they are still happily married, the work they put in clearly paid off.
John Deacon (Queen) and Veronica Tetzlaff: Married January 18, 1975
In 1971, John Deacon was a student at London's Imperial College when he attended a dance at the nearby Maria Assumpta Teacher Training College. That night, he met Veronica Tetzlaff, a student at the college, and never looked back. Veronica's family were members of a particularly strict branch of Catholicism, so when the couple married in 1975, guests at the church were treated to a feather-boa-clad Freddie Mercury making a grand entrance before a friar led a lengthy marriage ceremony and Mass. (The best man claimed that for a second he thought Mercury was the bride bursting through the church doors.)
Unfortunately, several issues between Queen and the band's management were brought to the forefront due to John's relationship. For one, the label kept the band on a tight financial leash, which was increasingly a problem. When John asked for a small loan to buy a house for his then-pregnant girlfriend and himself, the label turned him down. The group's punishing schedule was another problem: The Deacon wedding took place on January 18, and on February 5, the band began a major tour of the United States (John is pictured less than a year after he got married).
In the end, the band managed to get out of their contract and found management they were happy to stick with for decades. Meanwhile, John and Veronica also stood the test of time. He wrote the Queen classic "You're My Best Friend" about his wife, and the couple had six children.
John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin) and Maureen Hegarty: Married spring 1966
John Baldwin — better known to the world as John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin — and his wife Maureen blow the other old married folks on this list out of the water: They have almost a decade on the next longest marriage in rock 'n' roll star history. After meeting in 1965, the couple married in the spring of 1966, two years before Led Zeppelin formed. John was making a good living as a session musician in London, but he was close to burning out. He admitted as much to Maureen (who goes by Mo), so when she heard there was an opportunity in a new band, she made him go for it.
Luckily for Zeppelin fans, she kept pushing, because John wasn't feeling motivated. "Jonesy didn't even really listen to rock music," Bernard MacMahon, director of the 2025 documentary "Becoming Led Zeppelin," told the Independent. "But his wife Maureen said, 'Call Jimmy [Page] about joining the new [band].' ... Jonesy's making a fortune arranging pop records. But Maureen knew. Maureen knew that Jimmy knew what was coming next."
John has said that his unstable childhood probably helped him maintain a solid marriage amid the crazy reality of being in one of the biggest rock bands of all time. He thrived on the stability his relationship with Mo brought him. The couple had three daughters and would take long family sailing trips, a beautiful life but a far cry from the stereotypical rock star relationship.