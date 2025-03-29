Rock Stars In Relationships With Uncomfortable Age Gaps

Sexuality in all its forms is at the heart of rock music. "Rock and roll" was once a euphemism for the carnal act between two people, before it was co-opted to describe the kind of music that may work people up into a physical fervor. Over time, the concept of a rock star developed: confident, and almost oozing with magnetic energy as they stalked around stages or growled through their records, which were often about fornication or the social dance that leads up to it.

Advertisement

Rock music isn't just about physicality, it's also about youth. It's the music of young people, no matter the era, and rock stars need to feel like they can stay forever youthful, fresh, and vital. For many, that means connecting romantically (and physically) with someone with a much lower biological age than their own. It's a recurring story in the history of rock music, with stars marrying or carrying on affairs with people born decades after they were. Sometimes they do it in a habitual fashion, and sometimes in a way that's less than legal in certain circumstances. Here are the rock stars with relationships on the record with some eye-raising age gaps.