Rock Stars Who Had Surprisingly Short Marriages

Axl Rose and model Erin Everly's relationship might have inspired the classic Guns N' Roses song "Sweet Child O' Mine," but their reality was not sweet at all. Everly accused Rose of physical abuse, eventually taking him to court over it. While Rose denied the abuse, he did tell Rolling Stone in 1992, "Erin and I treated each other like s***. Sometimes we treated each other great, because the children in us were best friends. But then there were other times when we just f***ed each other's lives completely up."

Advertisement

After dating for four years, the couple married on April 28, 1990, but it was far from a fairytale wedding. In fact, Everly claims she only agreed to elope to Las Vegas with Rose because he threatened to kill her if she didn't marry him immediately. Like many people in abusive relationships, it took more than one try for Everly to fully break from Rose. He filed for divorce after just a month of marriage. Then, she tried to leave him after he put her in the hospital a month after that. But the couple reconciled both times and Everly became pregnant that September. After miscarrying, she left the rock star for the last time in November 1990; the marriage was annulled in January 1991. They were married for less than nine months.

Advertisement

Everly later sold various breakup letters Rose sent her at auction. While expected to fetch up to $800, they eventually went for over $5,000.