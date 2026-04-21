Elvis Presley's 1970 Cover Of Sweet Caroline Is Too Good To Be This Under The Radar

Elvis Presley was undoubtedly the "King of Rock 'n' Roll." Naysayers may snipe at him over the fact that Elvis never wrote his own tunes, but he was an incredible interpreter of songs who could always bring something to the table and elevate his source material to a new plane — as his little-known version of Neil Diamond's wedding-favorite "Sweet Caroline" shows.

Diamond was apparently inspired to write the song by a photograph of John F. Kennedy's young daughter, Caroline, which has raised some questions about the song's lyrical content. Nevertheless, "Sweet Caroline" has taken on a life of its own, both as a soaring love ballad and as a sporting institution, having become a beloved anthem of teams such as the Boston Red Sox. But surprisingly, the King's notable version has remained a little-known gem in his discography, though it was a live favorite during his final years.