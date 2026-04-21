Elvis Presley's 1970 Cover Of Sweet Caroline Is Too Good To Be This Under The Radar
Elvis Presley was undoubtedly the "King of Rock 'n' Roll." Naysayers may snipe at him over the fact that Elvis never wrote his own tunes, but he was an incredible interpreter of songs who could always bring something to the table and elevate his source material to a new plane — as his little-known version of Neil Diamond's wedding-favorite "Sweet Caroline" shows.
Diamond was apparently inspired to write the song by a photograph of John F. Kennedy's young daughter, Caroline, which has raised some questions about the song's lyrical content. Nevertheless, "Sweet Caroline" has taken on a life of its own, both as a soaring love ballad and as a sporting institution, having become a beloved anthem of teams such as the Boston Red Sox. But surprisingly, the King's notable version has remained a little-known gem in his discography, though it was a live favorite during his final years.
Elvis Presley's tasteful version of Sweet Caroline
Elvis Presley first performed Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" in 1970, two years after he made his famous comeback to reclaim his place as the King of Rock 'n' Roll. By then, the rockabilly pioneer was increasingly drawn to big sing-along ballads, and Diamond's song, released only a year prior, fit his new style perfectly.
Presley never recorded a studio version. Instead, it was recorded as part of his 1970 residency in Las Vegas, a period that saw some of the finest performances of his late career. Lesser vocalists might have been tempted to bellow the song's infectious chorus, but Presley is admirably restrained throughout most of the available recordings, maintaining a tasteful vibrato and allowing the natural melody of "Sweet Caroline" to come through without overloading the song. Presley's rendition is undoubtedly a highlight of the album "On Stage (Live)," which remains one of the key documents of his comeback period. Give it a spin — you might hear the song in a whole new way.