5 Rock Songs From 1959 That Sound Even Cooler Today

Many classic rock 'n' roll songs from the 1950s can sound a little tame when we listen to them today, decades after hard rock and metal, among others, took the genre in harsher directions. But while artists like Buddy Holly may not get modern listeners' hair to stand on end, vocalist Freddy Cannon's riotous "Way Down Yonder in New Orleans" is still a thrilling listen.

Cannon is remembered by rock and 'n' roll fans for his raw, gravelly vocals and the dynamism of his recordings, which over the course of his songs range from bar after bar of stripped-back drums accompanying his vocals to big-band-style brass climaxes. "Way Down Yonder in New Orleans" is a track that features all of Cannon's signatures, including woops that seem to pop out of the stereo, making him one of the wilder vocalists of the day.

There is a lot to love about "Way Down Yonder in New Orleans." The song itself has a pop-friendly melody that prefigures the work of the Beach Boys, and its production seems to anticipate the "wall of sound" recording techniques of Phil Spector. But the main draw is Cannon himself, whose vocals are utterly irresistible.