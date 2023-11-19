What Happened To The Wailers After Bob Marley Died?

The late, great Bob Marley was more than just the most iconic reggae artist of all time — he virtually personified the genre. Before him, reggae was a purely Jamaican form, extremely limited in its global reach; after his rise to fame, it became a global phenomenon, making him the rising tide that lifted the boats of every reggae artist to come after him. As a songwriter, performer, and lyricist, he was simply extraordinary — but even though he was reggae's most recognizable and accomplished ambassador, he wasn't alone in elevating reggae from the slums of Trenchtown to the world stage.

Since Marley's first professional dabblings in music in 1963, he partnered with some of the greatest musicians to ever play reggae — and after cycling through a couple of early monikers, Marley's band became known as the Wailers. The band underwent several lineup changes even before Marley's death from cancer in 1981, and after his passing, virtually everyone who had ever been a Wailer had at least some degree of continued success either as a solo artist or with other outfits. Some lived to a ripe old age, more than one died tragically young, and some are still living today — and all of them, in their own ways, honored the legacy of the man who shined a light on their talents for the world to see.