5 Flop Love Songs From The '90s That Have Earned Respect From Younger Generations

The 1990s gave rise to a whole new generation of love songs, as smoother and groovier sounds took to the mainstream and enchanted fans of all genres — but many songs that didn't reach the peaks of the charts have been rediscovered by younger generations, allowing some once-hidden gems to finally bask in a bit of success and spotlight. Though punk and grunge and other more rock 'n' roll adjacent genres were popular, their memorable cuts weren't usually love songs. As much as love songs in the '90s from other genres dominated the charts, there were plenty that hadn't found their path to success just yet, but have found new popularity three decades later.

The primarily '90s musicians in this list have struck an undeniable note with young fans, and their careers have been given new life as these now classic songs have been appreciated in full. Whether you were chest or ankle-deep in the goings-on of popular and acclaimed '90s music, these underrated love songs from the likes of Jeff Buckley, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and more are sure to make clear why fresh audiences are gravitating toward them.