5 Songs From 1984 That Define Rock History
To define rock, one needs to determine what it is first. The spirit of the genre encompasses everything from rebellion to freedom and love. It's a gamut of sensations that prove there's nothing quite like being alive and living in the moment, and in 1984, rock produced a string of hits that stand upon the shoulders of giants.
These are the songs that don't just trigger memories; they are the soundtracks to our lives. But how do you go about selecting the tracks that define rock history? It's a combination of personal taste, as well as a deep consideration for what impact the songs had on the genre as a whole and how they encompass the spirit of rock in their own unique way. A quick litmus test is to ask the following question: Is this a song that the majority of the people around the globe will recognize and feel something when it plays?
With that said, let's check out the five songs from 1984 that define rock history. Remember, always turn up the volume to 11 to get the full experience in living color!
Twisted Sister — We're Not Gonna Take It
Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It" — from the 1984 album "Stay Hungry" — is an anthem about rebellion. Musically, it's a simple composition, but it's the words that prove to be its most powerful quality, as Dee Snider's razor-sharp snarls rally the troops through lyrics such as "This is our life, this is our song / We'll fight the powers that be," which is a bar that anyone can feel in their bones as they traverse through life.
In 1984, the fiery track climbed to the No. 7 position on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart and stuck around for 18 weeks. What's most important is what came afterward, though. "We're Not Gonna Take It" was flagged by the Parents Music Resource Center in 1985, a group working toward putting warning labels on albums with lyrics they found unsuitable for kids. The genres of rock and metal came under fire, particularly. However, living up to the song's message, Snider stood in front of Congress and defended the song and message, as well as art as a whole. Essentially, Snider proved he wasn't gonna take it.
If you look back at the history of Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It," you'll see it's become a popular protest song used at rallies and demonstrations, as people incorporate it as their anthem. However, Twisted Sister has had to come out and condemn certain groups' usage of the track on occasion.
Foreigner — I Want to Know What Love Is
While rock bands are often known for their edge, let's be real for a second here: No one writes a ballad quite like they do. Some of the most timeless songs about love are from rock groups.
An undeniable power ballad is Foreigner's "I Want to Know What Love Is," which is from the band's 1984 album, "Agent Provocateur." The song features many peaks and valleys, taking the listener on a whirlwind journey through the different emotions stirred up by matters of the heart. Yet this all cascades into a thunderous chorus, as vocalist Lou Gramm belts out: "I wanna know what love is / I want you to show me." Listen to that part alone and try to not drop down to your knees and sing along at the top of your lungs — it's a futile exercise.
It wasn't only the lovers who found solace in the song, as former Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones told Classic Rock. "I started getting letters from people who weren't necessarily fans but had found comfort in that song at times of suffering and sadness," Jones said. "Everybody took their own meaning from it. And that's all you can hope for as a writer." When a song has the ability to do that, it transcends from being music to a cornerstone of pop culture.
Scorpions — Rock You Like a Hurricane
There are evenings when it's only you and a long stretch of road — the wind in your hair, and the taste of freedom all around you. For nights like this, it's important to have a soundtrack that captures this feeling and becomes the embodiment of road tripping. Fortunately, the Scorpions' "Rock You Like a Hurricane" exists.
This rock 'n' roll force of nature comes off the German band's 1984 record, "Love at First Sting." It has everything you would expect from a banger: a slow build-up, an iconic guitar riff, a chorus that you scream from the pit of your stomach, and a blistering solo that'll inspire another generation to pick up the six-string.
"Rock You Like a Hurricane" became one of the five Scorpions songs that define rock history, going on to feature in a plethora of TV shows and movies over the years. It also turned the German rock band into a long-lasting worldwide phenomenon. Guitarist Rudolf Schenker told Metal Hammer that even when he plays the song with other musicians, he feels its influence in the room. "I noticed when we played the song that it's still incredibly strong," he said. "It still has that power, even when I play it with other people. When the music and the lyrics meet, and they're perfect together, it's synergy. You just can't beat that."
Queen — Radio Ga Ga
To be fair, Queen's "Radio Ga Ga" isn't as fondly remembered as "We Will Rock You," "Bohemian Rhapsody," or "We Are the Champions," but it's yet another healthy reminder that this rock band dealt only in hits, not misses. Yes, it's part of the era when Queen experimented more with synthesizers than usual, but hey, blame the '80s for making the sound so popular!
What really strikes a chord about this song is how it's a love letter to radio as a medium. At the time, MTV had risen, with many predicting that video would kill the radio star. However, Queen's "Radio Ga Ga" cherishes how radio connected listeners with personalities and musicians; it became a close friend who was always there for you in the quiet moments. In many ways, this song is a plea to not let the platform die. And guess what? It didn't.
Speaking to Drummer Magazine (via Classic Rock), Queen drummer Roger Taylor said, "Music is supposed to be an experience for the ears more than the eyes." Ironically, the format of MTV as it was known in the '80s no longer exists, while radio still survives. Queen's pleas didn't fall on deaf ears after all. The group wasn't just the champions of the world, but also the champions of radio.
Billy Idol — Rebel Yell
No one does swagger rock like Billy Idol. In 1984, he released a wall-to-wall banger single in the form of "Rebel Yell," which is off the 1983 album of the same name. Much like Idol's other music of the time, there's a punk rock influence to the pace of the track, but it also possesses a danceability factor that gets the hips shaking and bodies swaying.
Despite the saucy lyrics, the song is actually about a former girlfriend of his. "It was a bit of a feminist anthem in a weird way," Idol revealed to Grammy.com. "It was all about how relationships can free you and add a lot to your life. It was a cry of love, nothing to do with the Civil War or anything like that."
"Rebel Yell" secured a Grammy nomination for Idol, but even though it didn't win, it did something far more important for the rock genre and the musician himself: it helped to bridge the gap between punk and commercial sensibility. This track paved the way for other punk rock-inspired musicians to cross the great divide and find a way to connect with a larger — more mainstream — audience.