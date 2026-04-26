5 Songs From 1984 That Define Rock History

To define rock, one needs to determine what it is first. The spirit of the genre encompasses everything from rebellion to freedom and love. It's a gamut of sensations that prove there's nothing quite like being alive and living in the moment, and in 1984, rock produced a string of hits that stand upon the shoulders of giants.

These are the songs that don't just trigger memories; they are the soundtracks to our lives. But how do you go about selecting the tracks that define rock history? It's a combination of personal taste, as well as a deep consideration for what impact the songs had on the genre as a whole and how they encompass the spirit of rock in their own unique way. A quick litmus test is to ask the following question: Is this a song that the majority of the people around the globe will recognize and feel something when it plays?

With that said, let's check out the five songs from 1984 that define rock history. Remember, always turn up the volume to 11 to get the full experience in living color!