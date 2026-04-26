5 Flop Love Songs From The '80s That Have Earned Respect From Younger Generations

Younger audiences seem to have a knack for uncovering hidden gems, particularly love songs, from decades past, and the love-filled 1980s have been no different. The music of this era, from disco to rock 'n' roll and R&B, was all about love, and inescapable romantic odes, including many No. 1 hits from that decade's best years for love songs, dominated the charts. Despite these heights for numerous artists and songs, plenty of tracks were left behind, whether they flopped in the charts, were poorly received by fans and critics, or were overshadowed by other hits, with some released as B-sides.

Since then, however, tracks that showcased the best of the 1980s' take on love have reemerged thanks to younger generations, through streaming explosions, social media, or placements in movies and TV. These now-established artists are all names you may know, but these flop love songs weren't yet emblematic of the heights of their careers upon release, though they've now been acknowledged and enjoyed as time has passed. Whether you enjoy love's tales from the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, or other romantic artists, here are five flop love songs that have turned it around by reaching the hearts of younger generations.