5 No. 1 Hits That Prove 1985 Was The Decade's Best Year For Love Songs

There's no arguing that 1985 was filled to the brim with memorable No. 1 hits, as well as some of the most iconic and definitive tunes of the '80s, many of which were love songs. As far as we're concerned, heartstring-tugging '80s music was at its peak during that stacked year, bringing out the best of bands such as A-ha, Simple Minds, and Foreigner, as well as some career-defining hits from iconic solo artists.

When considering our choices, we identified those No. 1 smash hits of 1985 that best expressed love in its many forms and captured that classic '80s vibe. We didn't limit ourselves by genre, but as you may expect for the 1980s, these tracks are largely electric and futuristic, filled with synths and wooing vocals, and put a clear emphasis on dancing, which fans in the '80s just couldn't get enough of — although arena rock still gets a look-in. We're sure you'll recognize pretty much all of these classic tunes, and agree that it would be hard to imagine any year other than 1985 as the top dog for love songs in that decade.