5 No. 1 Hits That Prove 1985 Was The Decade's Best Year For Love Songs
There's no arguing that 1985 was filled to the brim with memorable No. 1 hits, as well as some of the most iconic and definitive tunes of the '80s, many of which were love songs. As far as we're concerned, heartstring-tugging '80s music was at its peak during that stacked year, bringing out the best of bands such as A-ha, Simple Minds, and Foreigner, as well as some career-defining hits from iconic solo artists.
When considering our choices, we identified those No. 1 smash hits of 1985 that best expressed love in its many forms and captured that classic '80s vibe. We didn't limit ourselves by genre, but as you may expect for the 1980s, these tracks are largely electric and futuristic, filled with synths and wooing vocals, and put a clear emphasis on dancing, which fans in the '80s just couldn't get enough of — although arena rock still gets a look-in. We're sure you'll recognize pretty much all of these classic tunes, and agree that it would be hard to imagine any year other than 1985 as the top dog for love songs in that decade.
Don't You (Forget About Me) — Simple Minds
"Don't You (Forget About Me)" is quintessential '80s music, from its driving, danceable synths and electric sounds to its swelling vocals. Simple Minds was initially hesitant to record the song, but their decision was soon rewarded when it topped the charts for one week in May 1985. The song's impact has been long-lasting, having since been streamed well over a billion times.
This track is, simply, one of the most iconic and instantly recognizable love songs of the '80s. Its take on love is not revolutionary, but its simplicity, as reflected in the chorus, "Don't you forget about me / Don't, don't, don't, don't / Don't you forget about me," is the exact kind of catchy, danceable love that the 1980s took and ran with. "Don't You (Forget About Me)" is a love song we willingly can't escape, and its impact on wider culture has remained. After all, part of the song's success was its inclusion in the 1985 film "The Breakfast Club," which is also renowned as an '80s cult classic.
Take On Me — A-ha
The upbeat, electric groove of "Take On Me" is instantly recognizable, a staple of playlists and radio stations around the globe, and its fun, spacey dance track has one of the most iconic piano riffs found in popular music. As a result, "Take On Me" has become the definitive track of the Norwegian band A-ha, and it spent one week at No. 1 on the charts in October 1985.
"Take On Me" is an iconic love song, and its synth-driven call to romance captures the heights of the '80s with easy, universal verses that build up to a sweeping chorus: "Take on me (Take on me) / Take me on (Take on me) / I'll be gone / In a day or two." It's a song that can be hummed on end after just one listen, and both fans of the '80s and today have been forever hooked, as it's been streamed over 2.7 billion times on Spotify alone.
One More Night — Phil Collins
"One More Night" may not top the most-listened-to Phil Collins tracks, with "Another Day in Paradise" and "In the Air Tonight" perhaps the former Genesis singer's definitive hits, but this song was crowned upon the throne of the No. 1 spot for two weeks in 1985, holding that spot in early spring. "One More Night" finds Collins at his smoothest and softest, with his gentle vocals swinging across a subdued, electric instrumental.
An essential '80s slow dance, "One More Night" is full of subtle longing and lonely scene painting that builds into its choral plea: "Please give me one more night / Give me just one more night / Oh, one more night / 'Cause I can't wait forever (Ooh-ooh-hoo)." It's a trance-like love song, and its slow, smooth groove is cinematic in nature — indeed, we can imagine a cheesy music video or rom-com in vivid accompaniment. "One More Night" is a hard track to turn off, and it still holds up as a comforting, sentimental take on love that is immersively '80s.
Crazy for You — Madonna
Madonna released "Crazy for You" in early March 1985, and the song topped the charts in May that year. While it's notably absent from Madonna's top-10 streamed hits, "Crazy for You" has amassed nearly 200 million streams on Spotify, demonstrating that many still consider it to be an essential '80s love song. The warm, upbeat track employs echoed electric sounds typical of that decade's music, but it's Madonna's one-of-a-kind voice that sets "Crazy for You" apart.
"Crazy for You" finds itself yearning upon dance floors while holding back waves of emotion, and builds to a full confessional in its chorus: "I never wanted anyone like this / It's all brand new / You'll feel it in my kiss / You'll feel it in my kiss / Because I'm crazy for you." It features the best qualities of mid-'80s pop — booming yet airy vocals, gorgeous harmonies, and an overall uplifting feel no matter the subject matter — and holds an identifiable, picturesque sound that modern listeners haven't forgotten.
I Want to Know What Love Is — Foreigner
Foreigner's "I Want to Know What Love Is" is a larger-than-life anthem of sincere love, and rock 'n' roll fans of the 1980s very heartily agreed: It spent two weeks atop the charts in early February '85, and stayed in the Billboard Hot 100 for 21 weeks. At a full five minutes, "I Want to Know What Love Is" takes its time building up and winding down between its verses and chorus, giving the topic of love the full arena-rock treatment.
Singer Lou Gramm makes the most memorable impression with his vocals, most notably in the song's pre-chorus, where he wholly lets loose his pretty falsetto: "In my life, there's been heartache and pain / I don't know if I can face it again / Can't stop now, I've traveled so far / To change this lonely life." Helped along by harmonic backing vocals, the song is nearly rapturous; we can understand why '80s fans were moved by "I Want to Know What Love Is," as the emotions fly high on this classic '80s love ballad.