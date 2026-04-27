5 Songs From 1983 That Define Rock History

Five of the most important songs in the history of rock 'n' roll graced record stores, radio, and MTV in 1983, making it one of the most pivotal years in rock history. As the mid-decade approached, the sounds of the 1970s had given way to or inspired the musical forms that would come to define the 1980s and beyond. That year demonstrated a splintering of classic and straightforward rock into various new and emergent forms and subgenres. Hard rock, new wave, synthesizer-based rock, and soft rock would all find receptive audiences and inspire other musicians as they pushed pop music forward.

Some of the biggest artists of the 1980s hit creative and commercial peaks alike in 1983. Their career-highlight songs would go on to be inextricably linked to that year as well as becoming milestone moments in pop culture. Not only were they some of the biggest hits of the year (if not all time) that were rock-coded, but they also acted as test balloons of new and ultimately crucial rock sub-styles. Here are five quintessential songs from 1983 that help define the history of rock.