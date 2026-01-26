These 5 Classic Rock Songs From The '80s Are Worth A Head-Turning Amount Of Money

Not only do some '80s songs rank among the most beloved and listened to of all time, but they're also some of the most lucrative pieces of music ever recorded and released. Some of the best '80s rock albums sold tens of millions of copies, and a few '80s songs defined rock history on their way to making their composers and performers extremely wealthy.

A relatively small collection of rock songs released during the 1980s went on to become absolutely legendary, however. Embraced immediately as hits but which would endure as iconic and definitive tunes of the era, these songs never really went away after their rise and fall on the music charts. They moved so many people to buy a 45 or cassette single (if not a full album) that they could blast on repeat forever, or at least until the dawn of the streaming era, which continued to rack up the listening and sales figures until those compositions reached mega-multi-platinum status. Here are the five classic and well-known rock cuts from the 1980s that are a cut above the rest — because they each made (and continue to make) an absolute fortune.