5 Hit Songs That Prove 1977 Was The Decade's Greatest Year For Women In Rock

Rock goddess Stevie Nicks gave Fleetwood Mac its sole No. 1 single with "Dreams," the gauzy break-up song (and future viral TikTok sensation) that helped propel the band's 1977 "Rumors" album to mythic status. It was a sleeper song that wasn't meant to be on the album, but destiny stepped in and guided the singer-songwriter to one of her hottest soft rock tunes ever.

On "Dreams," Nicks graciously releases her lover, explaining like a philosopher poet that the pain of losing one another may be intense, but it won't last forever. "Now there you go again / You say you want your freedom / Well, who am I to keep you down?" Nicks sings, with the whole world knowing it's the story of her bitter split from Lindsey Buckingham. Their well-documented break-up during the recording of "Rumors" helped fuel the mystique that mesmerized fans. And to think, if Nicks hadn't taken a break from recording and conjured up this starry-eyed soft rock winner, Fleetwood Mac's success might not have exploded as it did. Fate sure is a fickle force.

"Dreams" was sitting pretty atop the Billboard Hot 100 by the end of June 1977, and "Rumors" has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide in the decades since its release. Thanks to Stevie Nicks and her talent for letting go of love with grace and restraint, women in rock gained a mystical heroine who proved that rocking out wasn't just for the dudes.