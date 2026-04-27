Bob Dylan's 1965 Classic Never Hit No. 1 — But It Became A Cultural Touchstone Anyway

"Like a Rolling Stone" is one of Bob Dylan's most enduring songs, and even though it didn't top the pop chart, it put its singer-songwriter on the path to stardom and acclaim. Assisted by a playful Hammond organ and harmonica, "Like a Rolling Stone" is an epic, elevated piece of Americana from a musician who was a product of the fruitful 1960s Greenwich Village folk scene. Dylan's 1965 classic is not a traditionally structured pop song; rather, it's a six-minute-long, frantic ramble of a not-always-rhyming free verse poem, with bursts of spoke-sung lyrics delivered in Dylan's now-famous atonal bray. And although the tune is bursting with joy and warmth and maintains an uptempo beat, the words of "Like a Rolling Stone" speak to feelings of unease and rootlessness that were widely relatable in '65. His commercial breakthrough, this song helped Dylan earn the unofficial status of the baby boomer generation's poet laureate and artistic spokesperson.

Despite its impact, "Like a Rolling Stone" didn't fare as well on the pop chart as one might have assumed it did: It spent two weeks stuck at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Dylan would never make it higher than the runner-up spot, not with "Like a Rolling Stone" or any other single. It doesn't much matter — "Like a Rolling Stone" is a major cultural moment in and of itself.