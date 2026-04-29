This '70s Jingle From Barry Manilow Has One Of The Grooviest Lines In Commercial History

Barry Manilow's catchy jingle era turned out some historic bangers, including unforgettable tunes for the likes of Band-Aid and Dr Pepper as well as the evergreen State Farm "Like a Good Neighbor" theme, still running strong more than 50 years later. Like Manilow's biggest hits, his jingles have a way of slithering into your ear and not letting go. And Manilow's "Pepsi Generation" campaign from the early '70s was one of his catchiest songs ever — the jingle that could've been a single. It celebrated the spirit of the Me Generation and turned a tune about soda into an anthem for a new age of cola consumption. It also put Coke on notice that Pepsi could come out swinging in the Cola Wars with a jingle as catchy as anything in Top 40 radio.

Though the whole jingle is a total jam, one line in particular – "Join the Pepsi people, feelin' free, feelin' free" — delivers the groove in a way that few Manilow jingles ever did. In fact, it was so groovy that it became one of the most memorable advertising slogans ever. Even now, it's an earworm that brings memories of the groovy '70s racing back for anyone who lived through the era and drank the Kool-Aid — er, the Pepsi.