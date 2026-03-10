Barry Manilow Once Joked That This Peculiar '70s Jingle Was A 'Low Point' In His Career

Barry Manilow honed his skills and paid the bills making music for ads — commercial jingles — in the '70s, and he was quite prolific and successful. One Manilow jingle from 1972 features one of the most iconic lines in commercial history, and it's also one of Manilow's catchiest jingles. However, writing a jingle for a bathroom cleaning product in the 1970s is the self-confessed absolute career low for Manilow, or so he once sort of joked.

In 1975, Manilow wrote a jingle that's still embedded in our subconscious today, the iconic "I am stuck on Band-Aid / 'cause Band-Aid's stuck on me." He's proud enough of it and many other famous ones that he's often performed a retrospective jingle medley at his live shows, reminding fans that they're even more familiar with Manilow's music than they thought. He'll even toss in a piece of a little-known work from this career era: a jingle for a product called Bowlene. It's surprising that he calls out that moment, because Manilow is at least vaguely embarrassed by it. Here's why Manilow thinks the music he made to sell toilet cleaner Bowlene represented a personal and professional bottom.