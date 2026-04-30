James Taylor's Hit Love Songs Are The Definition Of Timeless

There's just something about the sweet but commanding voice of James Taylor combined with the simple plucking of his acoustic guitar that makes the singer-songwriter's love songs absolutely timeless. Though they were all first released in the 1970s, his explorations and confessions of love feel like they could've been written or recorded at virtually any time, past or present. Indeed, Taylor possesses all the qualities of a solid songwriter: He's a poet who can express complex emotions in a few well-chosen words and a keen observer of the human condition, particularly people in the throes of big feelings. Combine all of those with some simple melodies performed on an acoustic guitar and generally not much else, and Taylor is responsible for some love songs that belong to the ages more than they do the singer-songwriter boom of the 1970s.

While Taylor sang about lots of subjects and pondered life's big questions, his love songs proved particularly commercially successful. And if you listen to them, it's easy to see why. Here are some of his biggest hit singles of the '70s that also happen to capture universal and timeless truths about love.