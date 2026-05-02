5 No. 1 Hits That Prove 1966 Was The Decade's Best Year For Folk Rock

Folk rock emerged in full force in the mid-1960s and saw the most propulsion from '65 to '68 or so, but 1966 struck the perfect balance of fresh sounds and notable chart successes to cement it as the decade's best year for the growing genre. This case could be argued from a variety of perspectives – best albums, best songs, and best peaks of notable artists — but the charts reflect what fans were actually listening to.

In this list, we'll use the very top of the charts to showcase the supreme heights that 1966 had in folk rock. What's more, rock music, from songs to albums, excelled in 1966, in general, with classic tunes like "Paint It, Black" by The Rolling Stones also topping the charts, but the likes of Simon & Garfunkel, the Mamas & the Papas, and other memorable folk rock acts took their turns at that coveted top spot in 1966, establishing it as the definitive year of the 1960s for the genre. These are five No. 1 hits, tackled chronologically, that you're likely to remember, and each takes its own excellent spin that showcases the essential variety of this storied year.