5 Classic Rock Songs Everyone Thinks Hit No. 1 — But Never Did

Some tunes are so massive, memorable, and legendary that it's hard to believe they never went to No. 1 on the charts. Classic rock history — like all history — is written by the winners, and many of the rock songs we'll forever associate with the '60s to the '90s ruled the hit lists. The Beatles' "Hey Jude," Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams," or the Rolling Stones' "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" are radio staples in part because each reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. But some equally iconic rock songs, for one reason or another, never actually hit that coveted top slot.

As much as artists like Bruce Springsteen and Creedence Clearwater Revival have cast long shadows over rock 'n' roll, neither act ever had a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1. Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," surely one of the band's most recognizable tunes, flirted with the top three different times over the decades, but never broke through. These never-No. 1s have come to dominate radio airwaves, streaming platforms, and public consciousness just as much as — or even more than — chart-toppers. Long after their release dates, their stock persists and continues to grow. They rack up massive streaming numbers, feature in commercials and movies, and have become karaoke night and cover band staples.

Here, we've rounded up five classic rock songs you're sure went No. 1 but never did. Whether they were victims of poor timing or not fully appreciated in their day, these absolute bangers became pivotal parts of classic rock's lexicon.