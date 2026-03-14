This Classic Rock Band Narrowly Missed The No. 1 Spot So Many Times It Set A Record

Creedence Clearwater Revival is one of the bestselling bands ever, and they released a slew of hit singles that established them as a foundational classic rock band — so many that it set a record for almost topping the pop chart a staggering number of times. Also known as Creedence or CCR, the hard rock-meets-swamp rock act from California and led by singer-songwriter-guitarist John Fogerty, has sold more than 30 million albums in the U.S. alone, and millions more in singles, many of them during its hippie/young Boomer era heyday. CCR was objectively one of the most successful and popular bands of 1969, a year that virtually defines rock history, and into 1970 as well.

Its memorable tunes rank among the classic rock songs from the '60s and the '70s that are worth a head-turning amount of money. But CCR's truly remarkable chart feat is that it has the most No. 2 hits of any band, singer, or group in history. According to Billboard, other performers — including Drake, Taylor Swift, Madonna, Justin Bieber, and Carpenters have as many or more as CCR, but they've also made it to No. 1 on at least one occasion. And therein lies the disappointing twist — Creedence Clearwater Revival holds the Billboard record for most No. 2 hits without also having any No. 1 hits.