This Classic Rock Band Narrowly Missed The No. 1 Spot So Many Times It Set A Record
Creedence Clearwater Revival is one of the bestselling bands ever, and they released a slew of hit singles that established them as a foundational classic rock band — so many that it set a record for almost topping the pop chart a staggering number of times. Also known as Creedence or CCR, the hard rock-meets-swamp rock act from California and led by singer-songwriter-guitarist John Fogerty, has sold more than 30 million albums in the U.S. alone, and millions more in singles, many of them during its hippie/young Boomer era heyday. CCR was objectively one of the most successful and popular bands of 1969, a year that virtually defines rock history, and into 1970 as well.
Its memorable tunes rank among the classic rock songs from the '60s and the '70s that are worth a head-turning amount of money. But CCR's truly remarkable chart feat is that it has the most No. 2 hits of any band, singer, or group in history. According to Billboard, other performers — including Drake, Taylor Swift, Madonna, Justin Bieber, and Carpenters have as many or more as CCR, but they've also made it to No. 1 on at least one occasion. And therein lies the disappointing twist — Creedence Clearwater Revival holds the Billboard record for most No. 2 hits without also having any No. 1 hits.
Creedence Clearwater Revival is the first place second-place finisher
Creedence Clearwater Revival's achievement is a chart record certified by Billboard, chronicler of musical consumption data. No band has hit the No. 2 spot more times than Creedence Clearwater Revival without also reaching No. 1 at some point. The rock band did it all within a condensed period of time, too.
Between March 1969 and October 1970, Creedence Clearwater Revival went to the almost-top-of-the-charts five times. The streak began in March 1969, when the chugging "Proud Mary" spent three weeks at No. 2, shut out of the No. 1 position by Sly and the Family Stone's "Everyday People" and Tommy Roe's "Dizzy." A little over three months later, "Bad Moon Rising" ascended to No. 2 for a week, prevented from going all the way by Henry Mancini's "Love Theme from Romeo and Juliet." Another three months after that, Creedence tried to go No. 1 once more with "Green River," but couldn't get there because of the Archies' "Sugar, Sugar."
In the new year, Creedence Clearwater Revival faced the same fate. The double A-side single "Travelin' Band" / Who'll Stop the Rain" got as far as No. 2 in March 1970, stuck behind Simon and Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water." Six months on, CCR hit No. 2 for the fifth, final, and record-setting time for one week, but their "Lookin' Out My Back Door" / "As Long as I Can See the Light" was unable to dislodge Diana Ross's version of "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."