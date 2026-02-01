5 Rock Songs From 1984 That Sound Even Cooler Today

The classic rock of the '60s and '70s was well and truly gone by the time the mid-'80s rolled around. At the beginning of the decade, in 1980, Led Zeppelin broke up following the death of legendary drummer John Bonham. Bands like the Eagles and The Rolling Stones were still around but greatly diminished in cultural relevance, and new wave synth acts and spandex-clad hair bands were all the rage. But no matter that the golden days of classic rock yore were gone, the '80s produced its own cache of hits that we'll be blasting till the end of time. The year 1984, specifically, produced some songs that were not only cool for their time but also sound even cooler now, 40-plus years down the line.

But first, what do we mean by the highly subjective word "cool"? For the purposes of this article, a song is cool if it has some unique and creative qualities that make it stand out from other songs of its time. We're talking composition, song structure, position within the greater '80s rock zeitgeist and its subgenres, energy and attitude, and so forth. But for a song to make this article's cut, it has to not just have these qualities in general but also stand out more now than it did then.

On that note, 1984 was a particularly fine year for punk and granted us songs like "Lake of Fire" by Meat Puppets (which Nirvana covered in their 1994 "Unplugged" session), "Hare Krsna" by Hüsker Dü, and the bizarre and hysterical "Lady Sniff" by Butthole Surfers. We've also got a song from those most proggy of progsters, King Crimson, and even a surprising entry from U2.