The 5 Best Classic Rock Album Covers Of The '70s

When delving into the untold truth of The Rolling Stones, the band's 1978 "Some Girls" album not only represented a return to form, but the album's cover was as visually striking as it gets. Boasting garish colors and a punk sensibility that hinted at the raw rock sound contained within the vinyl's grooves, the "Some Girls" cover sparked controversy and legal threats.

Designed by graphic artist Peter Corriston, the design utilized an old magazine ad for wigs, from a company called Valmor, with the model's faces removed. The inner sleeve contained vintage photos of various celebrities, ranging from Judy Garland to Lucille Ball, in addition to the visages of the band members. However, the album had to be quickly redesigned when some of those celebs objected to their images being used, and threatened to sue — as did Valmor, which was reportedly paid a settlement. "On the original album there were old-fashioned film stars, but because we were stupid and never got permission from them, we got stopped a lot from using them," Stones frontman Mick Jagger recalled in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment.

That led to the album pulled from the shelves, with other versions issued. One of these featured original drawings of women, from illustrator Hubert Kretzschmar, while yet another replaced the old-timey stars with 1970-era celebrities. Yet another removed all the faces entirely, with a banner across the album that read, "Pardon Our Appearance – Cover Under Reconstruction."