Peter Gabriel's Only No. 1 Hit In 1986 Year Knocked His Former Band Off The Chart Throne

In 1975, Peter Gabriel left Genesis and decided to pursue a solo career. However, it would take over 10 years before he reached the high levels of success he had achieved with his former band. As a matter of fact, his 1986 hit song "Sledgehammer" would actually dethrone Genesis' "Invisible Touch" to hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

"Invisible Touch" would only spend one week in the top spot, starting on July 19, before "Sledgehammer" knocked it out of the way on July 26. Yet Gabriel's certified earworm also only sat at No. 1 for a week before losing its place to another famous musician named Peter — in this case, it was Peter Cetera and his track "Glory of Love" that exploded to the top of the chart. In the end, "Sledgehammer" occupied 21 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, while "Invisible Touch" only managed 17.

There were no hard feelings from his former bandmates, though, as Genesis' Phil Collins told The Guardian in 2014, "I read recently that Peter Gabriel knocked us off the No. 1 spot with 'Sledgehammer. We weren't aware of that at the time. If we had been, we'd probably have sent him a telegram saying: 'Congratulations — bastard.'"