5 Classic Rock Songs That Take Gen Xers Back To Their First Kiss

Generation X may have found itself labeled as the cohort with the most cynical worldview in recent decades, but none of that canceled out the excitement of a first kiss. Even among the dawning of grunge music and the ever-present need to keep things real, recordings emerged that count among the greatest love songs in popular music, and these five rock tracks were specially selected to remind Gen Xers of that inaugural smooch.

While bands like Nirvana and Sonic Youth may be most closely associated with the Gen X label retrospectively, the truth is that the teenage years of this generation span a wide range of eras and musical styles. Born between 1965 and 1980, older Gen Xers would have come of age during the era of hair metal and classic rock bands, while later Gen Xers would have been teenagers just as the grunge revolution was taking effect and making many '80s rockers seem suddenly dated. In this article, we've sifted through the eras to select five especially romantic songs that chime with those uncertain first love feelings — if you're Gen X, there's a good chance one of these will be especially evocative.