Cat Stevens Wrote This Classic In 1970 — 25 Years Later, A Hit Cover Catapulted It Up The Charts

Folk singer Cat Stevens, now known by the mononym Yusuf, was responsible for "Father and Son," a ballad about the distance between generations — and one of the most tear-jerking songs of the '70s. It's a masterful narrative that shifts perspectives between the father and the son in the title, with a change in octave for each character that lets Stevens inhabit the different points of view. The melodic emotional exchange hit on something raw and often unspoken between children and their parents, demonstrating Stevens' unique sensitivity for tapping the root of one of life's most significant puzzles.

Despite its universally resonant theme and poetic folk-song soul, "Father and Son" wasn't released as a single when it appeared as part of Stevens' 1970 album "Tea for the Tillerman"; it was included as a B-side of the Top 40 hit "Moon Shadow" instead. But in similar fashion as the Cat Stevens song that became a hit for five other artists, the songwriter's work exploded once it landed in the hands of the right performer. In the case of "Father and Son," it took 25 years — a whole quarter of a century — to have its moment in the spotlight. And it was all thanks to Ireland's Boyzone, a group of musicians who weren't even born when the song was written. Talk about a generation gap.