5 Songs That Best Capture The Poetic Soul Of Folk Rock

The softer the guitar, the more poetic the lyrics, right? That's the stereotype when it comes to folk and folk's slightly more muscular cousin with a beard, folk rock. Growing out of the '40s American folk revival and coming to a head in the '60s with the adoption of rock elements, folk rock retains the best parts of both, including a poetic soul that shines through in its best works.

The word "poetic" is a sticky one, though. Folks often use it to generally mean "articulately written and/or beautifully stated." This is true, but it's more accurate to say that lyrics are "poetic" if they wield language in a novel, creative way that stands out from everyday speech. So, "He got angry, and so did I / Yelled so loud I wanted to cry"? No. We're looking for the precise opposite when sifting through folk rock to find its brightest souls. And while we need to focus on well-composed lyrics, it's important not to forget music, which can support or betray a song's sentiments. We're also talking about folk rock and not straight-up folk, so we've got to highlight songs that have mid-to-up-tempo elements and additional instrumentation besides a one-person acoustic guitar, like a bass and drums.

In the end, our choices for songs come from revered artists who've rightfully taken their place in the folk and folk rock pantheon. This includes Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell, Simon & Garfunkel, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and the musician who helped popularize the whole folk rock thing to begin with, Bob Dylan.