This 1965 Cat Stevens Demo Became A Mega-Hit For Five Different Artists

Way back in 1965, Cat Stevens taped himself singing one of his compositions to show off his songwriting skills and shop them to other artists. As intended, numerous performers took on the tune, and five of them turned it into a smash. Part of the hidden truth of Cat Stevens, "The First Cut Is the Deepest" was truly the first and, eventually, one of the biggest cuts of the singer-songwriter's career.

Stevens was enormously successful in the 1970s, taking 11 songs into the Top 40 between 1971 and 1977. But years before meaningful and captivating hits like "Morning Has Broken" and "Peace Train," Stevens just wanted to be a songwriter. Working under a music publishing contract with Ardmore & Beechwood, Stevens was paid just £30 per song. His own low-key demo of "The First Cut Is the Deepest" proved to be his entry into the upper echelon of the music industry, and it would prove to be the ticket to chart success for multiple artists. Here's a look into the voluminous history of Cat Stevens' "The First Cut Is the Deepest."