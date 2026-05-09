5 Classic Rock Lyrics That Would Actually Make Perfect Wedding Vows

One of the most unlikely classic rock acts to have a wedding-ready tune in its portfolio, Led Zeppelin crafted one of the most heartfelt ballads on record with the group's treasured cut, "Thank You." Legendary vocalist Robert Plant (who strung the beyond-lovely words together for his wife at the time) even dials down his famous blues-rock howl to issue a plaintive love call that matches mood to meaning. It's so restrained, couples could even consider using it as a song to walk down the aisle to.

Every image is already in place for a wedding service yet to be: "And so today, my world, it smiles / Your hand in mine, we walk the miles / And thanks to you, it will be done / For you to me are the only one." And if that doesn't seal the deal, just listen to this passage: "My love is strong / With you there is no wrong / Together we shall go until we die." The vow-perfect sentiment rewrites the "until death do us part" line with such elegant phrasing that there's no excuse for not using it as wedding verbiage.