5 Classic Rock Lyrics That Would Actually Make Perfect Wedding Vows
Coming up with wedding vows that are unique and special enough to express what's in your heart can be a real challenge, especially if writing isn't your thing. Luckily, classic rock songwriters also serve as modern poets with a knack for capturing perfect sentiments for sharing at the altar. The songs they create don't even necessarily pertain to marriage — it just so happens that particular lyrics are the perfect fit for a ceremony by their romantic and devotional nature.
We sifted through decades of classic rock songs to find a handful of works that could easily serve as wedding vows without modification. Passages from surprising rock-oriented sources share the wedding candle glow with softer-touch artists like Fleetwood Mac and Billy Joel. Our picks feature songs that abound with lyrical passages expressing the profound connection of a couple uniting in matrimonial bliss. They also make fantastic additions to reception playlists for first dances and can serve as soundtracks to video captures of the happy couple. Who knew classic rockers had such a romantic streak?
Thank You — Led Zeppelin
One of the most unlikely classic rock acts to have a wedding-ready tune in its portfolio, Led Zeppelin crafted one of the most heartfelt ballads on record with the group's treasured cut, "Thank You." Legendary vocalist Robert Plant (who strung the beyond-lovely words together for his wife at the time) even dials down his famous blues-rock howl to issue a plaintive love call that matches mood to meaning. It's so restrained, couples could even consider using it as a song to walk down the aisle to.
Every image is already in place for a wedding service yet to be: "And so today, my world, it smiles / Your hand in mine, we walk the miles / And thanks to you, it will be done / For you to me are the only one." And if that doesn't seal the deal, just listen to this passage: "My love is strong / With you there is no wrong / Together we shall go until we die." The vow-perfect sentiment rewrites the "until death do us part" line with such elegant phrasing that there's no excuse for not using it as wedding verbiage.
Songbird — Fleetwood Mac
One of the most breathtaking songs in the substantial Fleetwood Mac canon is "Songbird," an almost prayer-like ballad written and performed by Christine McVie with nothing but her piano as accompaniment. It's a love song to end all love songs, with a simple, solemn message of love's transformative power, and McVie infuses it with all the reverence and commitment required for a lovely wedding service. Though Christine's own marriage to John McVie was short-lived, she came up with a ballad that captures the heart and soul of wedded bliss. And you thought Stevie Nicks had a lock on the band's romantic tunes.
"To you, I will give the world," McVie sings, sounding every bit the songbird herself. "To you, I'll never be cold / 'Cause I feel that when I'm with you / It's alright, I know it's right." These are promises made between spouses, spoken in such simple terms that every speck of truth behind them is clearly conveyed. And in the swelling heart of the sugar-sweet chorus — "And the songbirds are singing / Like they know the score / And I love you, I love you, I love you / Like never before" — the message of the day is delivered. How has this classic not been deemed the official source of all wedding vows, ever?
Just the Way You Are — Billy Joel
Drawing from the softer classic rock catalog, we find that Billy Joel goes straight for the heart in "Just the Way You Are," a reassuring summation of unconditional love that makes no bones about how deep and true his feelings run. Many of Joel's best songs are romantic in nature, but this one takes the (wedding) cake. If the assignment was to come up with a song that strips away the frills and gets down to the nuts and bolts of a grown-up marriage, then this wildly appropriate piece is A-plus work.
There's literally no section of this song that couldn't be snipped out and spoken aloud by the matrimonial pair. Just behold the promise of undying devotion that Joel works into the lyrics: "I would not leave you in times of trouble / We never could have come this far, mm, mm-hm, mm-hmm / I took the good times, I'll take the bad times / I take you just the way you are." A more perfect lead-in to the exchange of rings and the celebratory kiss has never been set to music. It's all dollar dances and champagne toasts after that, from here to the 50th anniversary party.
All I Want is You — U2
It may be true that Bono has been embarrassed by aspects of U2, but when it comes to wedding-ready lyrics, the man has major game. The band drops the tempo to a slow-dance pace for "All I Want Is You," a song so straightforward and heartfelt in its message, it may as well have been someone's wedding vows set to music. U2's usual grandiose social and philosophical postures are stripped away, leaving behind a gorgeous, intimate love song with lyrics that wouldn't be out of place at any wedding anywhere on the planet, at any time in history.
Bono professes his commitment and adoration for his wife, Ali, in this earnest love letter of a classic rock ballad. "You say you want / Diamonds on a ring of gold," he sings, essentially describing a traditional wedding scenario. "You say you want / Your story to remain untold / But all the promises we made / From the cradle to the grave / When all I want is you." Unadorned and lovely, it almost feels like we're crashing their wedding. This level of honesty and openhearted tenderness is the perfect tone for unifying two souls who need nothing more than one another ... but a chicken dinner and a dance or two would be a nice touch.
I'll Stand by You — The Pretenders
Chrissie Hynde and her tuneful team brought out the big romantic guns with "I'll Stand By You." The song's lyrics serve as ripe and ready wedding vows, while the title aptly describes the arrangement of the service itself. If there's a more pitch-perfect classic rock song with expressive wordsmithing ready to roll right down the red-carpeted aisle and make a roomful of friends and family weep, we haven't found it.
Why would a commingling couple put pen to paper and rack their brains for the perfect composition when Hynde has already taken care of business? Just use the lines, "When the night falls on you / You don't know what to do / Nothin' you confess / Could make me love you less / I'll stand by you." You'll have the show on the road and be posing for photos with the wedding party before you can say "I do."