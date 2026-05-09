These 5 Female Guitarists Of The '70s Are Criminally Underrated

During the 1970s, rock was rife with underrated guitarists who delivered solid musical work and gained legions of fans yet never received the accolades of such rock gods as Jimmy Page and Keith Richards. Yet when it comes to rock guitarists who never got enough credit, that's been especially true for female guitarists. Not only were there relatively few women playing guitar during that era, the few that did emerge were largely underrated and typically overshadowed by their male counterparts.

So what makes a guitarist underrated? Is it a lack of mainstream recognition, despite creating exemplary music? Is it achieving success based more on catchy hit songs than by the extraordinary guitar playing contained within them? Or is it a question of genre, with the flashy electric guitar solos that burned up rock radio garnering all the attention, while softer, acoustic songs may feature a degree guitar wizardry that the average listener may not even notice — but would certainly be apparent to other guitarists?

When taking that into consideration, we factor in all of the above when singling out a handful of ultra-talented women who left their own indelible marks on 1970s rock. Keep reading, and it will be apparent that these five female guitarists of the '70s are criminally underrated.