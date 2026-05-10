Bob Dylan's 1997 Love Song Is So Iconic The Biggest Names In Music Couldn't Resist Covering It

The general public heard a cover of Bob Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love" before the original. In the lead-up to the release of "Time Out of My Mind," the musician's team offered its songs to other artists to build a hospitable environment. Columbia Records needed a new single for Billy Joel's "Greatest Hits Volume III," and so the slightly retitled "To Make You Feel My Love" premiered there and in that version weeks before "Time Out of Mind" hit stores. Joel's take on Dylan's song hit No. 9 on the adult contemporary chart in August 1997.

The tune factored into the life of Garth Brooks when the mega-star's "To Make You Feel My Love" appeared on the soundtrack of the 1998 drama "Hope Floats" alongside another cover by Trisha Yearwood. Brooks took his to No. 1 on the country chart and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Song.

Among the other luminaries to take on "Make You Feel My Love": Michael Bolton, Willie Nelson (with Engelbert Humperdinck), Neil Diamond, Boy George, and Adele. It's the only non-original on the initial release of Adele's 2008 debut "19," and issued as a single, it was a No. 4 hit in the U.K. "Make You Feel My Love" didn't hit any major charts for Dylan, but it certainly drummed up attention for "Time Out of Mind." That LP won him Grammy Awards for Contemporary Folk Album and Album of the Year.