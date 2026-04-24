Rock Legends With Zero No. 1 Hits

Some of the most famous and important rock 'n' roll acts of all time enjoy that status and adulation despite having never checked off one very monumental career milestone: a No. 1 hit single. There are many ways to define rock-star success. Most everyone regarded as a pillar of classic rock has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, sold millions of records over the years, played to packed arenas and stadiums night after night, and watched as their most memorable and resonant songs helped form the foundation of the genre and the playlists for classic-rock radio stations. And during rock's zenith of cultural and commercial importance in the latter third of the 20th century, numerous artists did take one of their singles all the way up the pop chart to the top slot — but not all of them.

The reasons for how this one chart-topping achievement passed by so many significant rock acts are many. Some bands were more album-oriented than others, a few didn't really care about singles, others found their popularity in other ways, and many were just unlucky. Here then are the most objectively and massively famous and vital rock stars that never had a No. 1 hit.