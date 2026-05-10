5 Songs Every Boomer Needs For Their Vacation Playlist
Though it may not be the singular most important part, the tunes that soundtrack a vacation are a key factor in cultivating a good and memorable time (in all the right ways, we hope). The ideal boomer vacation playlist needs a mix of relaxed, beach-rock tunes and nostalgic classics that will connect with fellow vacationers of all ages. For baby boomer fans specifically, these songs may take you back to vacations through the '70s, '80s, and '90s. As summertime quickly approaches, these warm and relaxed tunes can serve as the perfect backdrop for days or weeks of repose, wherever they may take you.
This list will include artists who are tailor-made for vacation playlists, as well as artists who just happened to create a timeless relaxation classic. Whether your dream vacation is soundtracked by the Beach Boys, Bob Marley, or Jimmy Buffett, we implore you to put these songs in your library to help set the mood for a perfect getaway. These are five songs you absolutely need on your vacation playlist.
Kokomo — The Beach Boys
You can't have a vacation playlist without this iconic band. The Beach Boys have long created tunes built for summer, good times, and great weather, and "Kokomo" is no different. Released in 1988, it's far removed from the band's late-'60s heyday — in fact, it was their first chart smash in 20 years (though critics weren't impressed). Despite the long gap, "Kokomo" still has the essential Beach Boys formula: pretty melodies and vocals alike, lyrics that match the sound, and a nearly inescapable good feeling.
This song is about as made for vacationing as it gets, listing off popular vacation stops before the fictional destination of the title: "Aruba, Jamaica, ooh, I wanna take you / To Bermuda, Bahama, come on, pretty mama / Key Largo, Montego, Ooh, baby why don't we go? / I wanna take you down to Kokomo." With its late-'80s release and its essential late-'60s sound, "Kokomo" delivers the best of both worlds, a stellar blend of nostalgia and studied soft-rock that make it a no-brainer for any vacation playlist. You can't go wrong with any Beach Boys song to soundtrack your vacation — you could just put their entire '60s catalog on loop — but "Kokomo" and its good vibrations should be your first pick to immediately set the scene for a memorable holiday.
(Sittin' on) The Dock of the Bay — Otis Redding
Otis Redding is best known for his emotional soul and blues hits that showcase his unforgettable voice, but his biggest-ever hit from 1968 is a perfect song for a slow, still day on vacation. "(Sittin' on) The Dock of the Bay" was released posthumously after Redding's tragic death in late 1967, and it flew to the top of the charts in '68, spending a stellar four weeks at No. 1. Opening with the relaxing ambiance of waves crashing against the shore, this tune is perfect for a pensive day of relaxation.
Redding's smooth voice reflects on his life and travels, and the listener might as well be sitting right next to him as he tells his story. Its chorus is a perfect mantra for a picturesque vacation: "So I'm just gonna sit on the dock of the bay / Watching the tide roll away / Ooh, I'm sittin' on the dock of the bay / Wastin' time." For any boomer, these croons of a time since past should bring back serene memories, and "(Sittin' on) The Dock of the Bay" adds to this nostalgia with a mellow sound and some cheery whistling that make it a perfect fit for this playlist.
Could You Be Loved — Bob Marley & The Wailers
Bob Marley and his timeless tunes feel about as quintessential as vacation music gets, and arguably his most iconic song (though "Three Birds" and "Is This Love" are close behind) is a slam dunk for any boomer's vacation playlist. Bob Marley & The Wailers released "Could You Be Loved" in 1980, and it has since become one of the defining tracks of reggae music. It's good vibes from start to finish, set to a disco-influenced bassline that is as chill as it is rousing.
The song's main highlight, though, is its iconic chorus. Marley asks, "Could you be loved and be love?" in his trademark wail, a sound that any listener is sure to recognize. "Could You Be Loved" brings together fans of all types and genres, and Bob Marley's beloved sentiment on this feel-good track is nearly custom-made for a vacation, where worries are left behind and only good times are ahead. It feels impossible to turn on "Could You Be Loved" without a resulting smile, so it's absolutely an essential for any vacation playlist.
Margaritaville— Jimmy Buffett
Poolside or oceanside, this tongue-in-cheek anthem is so full of casual, carefree joy that it's impossible not to love as a key part of any successful vacation playlist. "Margaritaville" is close to the pinnacle of Jimmy Buffett's lax, island-life sound, a sound that no doubt inspired countless Florida and Gulf vacations as it turned into a branding empire. Released in 1977 as part of the album "Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes," "Margaritaville" has become Buffett's signature song, and for good reason.
"Margaritaville" balances its iconic, one-word title with a catchy, replayable chorus: "Wastin' away again in Margaritaville / Searchin' for my lost shaker of salt / Some people claim that there's a woman to blame / But I know it's nobody's fault." With its release during the prime of baby boomers' music in the 1970s, "Margaritaville" should be a stalwart entry on a vacation soundtrack. This song is the perfect blend of mellow and silly, and it's an endearing anthem of good times that should make any trip better.
Jokerman — Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan isn't really known for making island tunes, though he dabbled a bit across his career, with songs like "Black Diamond Bay" and "Mozambique" on the 1976 hit album "Desire." There is one song, though, from his mostly-forgotten mid-'80s catalog, that has a sound that perfectly fits any vacationing playlist. "Jokerman," Dylan said in a 1984 Rolling Stone interview, "came to [him] in the islands," and though its lyrics are layered and complex, the song's energy undoubtedly matches this moment of inspiration.
As part of 1983's "Infidels," the six-minute song features a calming groove and an infectious chorus — "Jokerman dance to the nightingale tune / Bird fly high by the light of the moon / Oh, oh, oh, Jokerman" — that's among the best of Dylan's post-'70s vocal performances. Though Dylan alludes to a variety of timely and even Biblical topics, "Jokerman" is still a vacation playlist essential, as its island-rock sound is too catchy to leave out of any collection of tunes. A vacation playlist is at its best when you can close your eyes to the music and still see your destination before you, and "Jokerman," along with the rest of these classic tunes, does that job superbly, making them absolutely necessary for any boomer's vacation playlist.