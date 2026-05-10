5 Songs Every Boomer Needs For Their Vacation Playlist

Though it may not be the singular most important part, the tunes that soundtrack a vacation are a key factor in cultivating a good and memorable time (in all the right ways, we hope). The ideal boomer vacation playlist needs a mix of relaxed, beach-rock tunes and nostalgic classics that will connect with fellow vacationers of all ages. For baby boomer fans specifically, these songs may take you back to vacations through the '70s, '80s, and '90s. As summertime quickly approaches, these warm and relaxed tunes can serve as the perfect backdrop for days or weeks of repose, wherever they may take you.

This list will include artists who are tailor-made for vacation playlists, as well as artists who just happened to create a timeless relaxation classic. Whether your dream vacation is soundtracked by the Beach Boys, Bob Marley, or Jimmy Buffett, we implore you to put these songs in your library to help set the mood for a perfect getaway. These are five songs you absolutely need on your vacation playlist.