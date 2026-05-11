Rock Musicians Who Appeared In Iconic '70s Movies

Nowadays, celebrities are everywhere: It's no stranger to see a rock star in a movie than it is to see a reality star-branded liquor or an infomercial king running for a governorship (remember My Pillow Guy Mike Lindell?). Fame today is infinitely transferable, and making it in one field can be a near-guarantee of a shot at some other "famous person job." But this wasn't always the case! A couple of generations ago, celebrities had their lanes — which made it fresh and exciting to see a rock star taking on a movie role.

Success in one creative field doesn't mean talent in another, of course, but anyone with the charisma to be a bona fide rock star probably has the raw power to turn in a compelling performance on the screen. The rockers whose performances we've selected below never really built full careers as actors. Nevertheless, their understanding of how to turn in killer performances lit up '70s cinemas.