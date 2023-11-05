The Tangled Life Of The My Pillow Guy, Mike Lindell

Infomercials are an undeniably strange phenomenon that exist in those hours when life seems to be wonderfully suspended for a while. There's nothing really going on, nothing to miss, nothing to be pestered about, and no meetings to attend. Back in the 2010s, the seemingly endless My Pillow infomercials seemed to be one of the more mundane of a series of mundane products, leaving an inevitably snacking, late-night-television-watching population wondering, "Why didn't I come up with that?"

Fast forward a bit, and the story of those commercials has gotten really weird. In 2021, My Pillow founder and spokesman Mike Lindell was in a very public feud with Fox News. And that was strange: His company was the backbone of advertising in programs that other companies wouldn't touch with a 10-foot pole, like Tucker Carlson's broadcasts. They eventually made amends, but according to Lindell, he continued to be persecuted for his beliefs.

"I had 12 TV stations, just the other day now, say that I couldn't be in the commercials," he told Right Side Broadcasting in 2022. "... I cannot personally be in them. So I want you to think about that, where they're coming to cancel out this country. You know, they want my voice stopped." What, exactly, was he saying? It's complicated and incredibly controversial.