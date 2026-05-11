Not Paul McCartney, Not Elton John: This Act Scored The Most No. 1 Hits Of The '70s

When thinking of the biggest artists of the 1970s, you might think of the world's once-biggest rock act, Led Zeppelin. Or maybe Pink Floyd and 1973's "The Dark Side of the Moon," which outsold every other album that decade, at 50 million copies sold. But as far as No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 are concerned, one group tops them all, beating out Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John: the Bee Gees.

That's right: The disco trio from the Isle of Man beat out a former Beatle and one of the greatest songwriters of all time — in the '70s, that is. Paul McCartney, Elton John, and the Bee Gees all have nine No. 1 hits, but all of the Bee Gees' hits are compressed into an eight-year span: 1971 to 1979, with eight of those released from 1975 to 1979. This is how explosive and brief disco's time in the sun was. By contrast, McCartney's and John's hits stretch across the '70s to the '80s and '70s to the '90s, respectively.

So, it's not that the Bee Gees have left a more meaningful musical legacy than Paul McCartney or Elton John overall — it's just that disco caught on in a really big way in the second half of the '70s. A big part of this dance-floor flare-up came from 1977's "Saturday Night Fever." The album's soundtrack sold 40 million copies, with four of the Bee Gees' No. 1 hits coming from the album.