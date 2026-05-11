Neil Diamond Wrote A 1966 No. 1 Hit For The Monkees That Is Still One Of Their Catchiest Songs

In the 1960s, a decade loaded with jangly, hooky pop-rock, the Monkees made some of the best music that leaned into those attributes, including "I'm a Believer." Spending a stellar seven weeks at No. 1 in 1966, the tune actually came from the mind and pen of Neil Diamond. While 1970 was arguably the best year of Diamond's career, he got his start as a songwriter, composing material meant to be performed by others. Well before he filled arenas as a rock star in his own right, Diamond wrote hits for a wide variety of other acts. Some of the musicians who made Diamond songs their own are overlooked and forgotten in the 21st century, like Billy Fury and Jay and the Americans. Others he'd written for, like the Monkees, went on to score four No. 1 albums in just one year.

In addition to the 1967 No. 2 hit "A Little Bit Me, A Little Bit You," Diamond wrote the assembled-for-TV band's biggest hit ever, "I'm a Believer." It's an absolutely irresistible song that's vital to how the Monkees dominated the radio and the charts for a fleeting period in the 1960s.